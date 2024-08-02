type here...
GhPageNewsVeteran actress Maame Dokono finally breaks silence over her alleged relationship with...
News

Veteran actress Maame Dokono finally breaks silence over her alleged relationship with the late Jerry Rawlings

By Armani Brooklyn
Veteran actress Maame Dokono finally breaks silence over her alleged relationship with the late Jerry Rawlings

Legendary Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Grace Omaboe, aka Maame Dokono, has finally broken silence over the long-standing rumour that she was in a secret affair with the late Jerry Rawlings.

Speaking at the press launch of her yet-to-be-released autobiography titled “The Unforgettable”.

The celebrated actress gave a powerful speech in which she about her being the girlfriend of the NDC founder.

In a part of her speech, she said;

“Some said they heard that I was the girlfriend of President Rawlings. Who is that person? Ah. I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings..”

Maame Dokono
Maame Dokono

As emphatically stated by Maame Dokono, she never dated the former president as alleged ot suspected.

The ‘By the Fire Side’ star further recounted her political journey, revealing that it was Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who introduced her to politics.

-- AD --

She also described the ordeals she went through as a result of her involvement in politics.

“Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings dragged me into politics. I joined both parties and if your party doesn’t win, you suffer and I suffered for it. So I left politics,” – She explained.

The actress’ book, which will be officially unveiled on September 7, 2024, will cover various aspects of her life, including delivering all six of her children via C-section.

Her experiences with Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, and her time in the movie industry, among other topics

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, August 2, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
73.8 ° F
73.8 °
73.8 °
100 %
2.2mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
77 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways