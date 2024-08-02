Veteran actress Maame Dokono finally breaks silence over her alleged relationship with the late Jerry Rawlings

Legendary Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Grace Omaboe, aka Maame Dokono, has finally broken silence over the long-standing rumour that she was in a secret affair with the late Jerry Rawlings.

Speaking at the press launch of her yet-to-be-released autobiography titled “The Unforgettable”.

The celebrated actress gave a powerful speech in which she about her being the girlfriend of the NDC founder.

In a part of her speech, she said;

“Some said they heard that I was the girlfriend of President Rawlings. Who is that person? Ah. I was never the girlfriend of President Rawlings..”

Maame Dokono

As emphatically stated by Maame Dokono, she never dated the former president as alleged ot suspected.

The ‘By the Fire Side’ star further recounted her political journey, revealing that it was Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who introduced her to politics.

-- AD --

She also described the ordeals she went through as a result of her involvement in politics.

“Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings dragged me into politics. I joined both parties and if your party doesn’t win, you suffer and I suffered for it. So I left politics,” – She explained.

The actress’ book, which will be officially unveiled on September 7, 2024, will cover various aspects of her life, including delivering all six of her children via C-section.

Her experiences with Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, and her time in the movie industry, among other topics