Veteran Ghanaian actor Ekow Blankson has passed away.

Ekow Blannkson was a very respected actor who starred in the popular series Stryke.

At the time of his death, he was one of the main characters in the series Accra Medic.

Ekow Blannkson was also the Commercial Manager at GhanaWeb.

The cause of death is unknown. More to follow.