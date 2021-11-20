- Advertisement -

Captain Kojo Tsikata, a former Head of National Security during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) regime, has died.

He died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021, a statement from the family signed by Col. Joshua Agbotui (Rtd) and Fui Tsikata said Captain Tsikata said.

Sources close to his family and the National Democratic Congress have disclosed that Captain Tsikata was one of the founding members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“In accordance with his wishes, the family will be making arrangements for a private family funeral,” the statement announced.

Mr. Tsikata had been away from the public eye for the past decade.

In 1982 he was appointed to serve in the government of the late Jerry Rawlings as the head of national security.

He also served as a member of the Council of State.

He was 85 years.

RIP.