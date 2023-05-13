Veteran Nollywood actor Saint Obi dies at age 57

- Advertisement -

Veteran Nollywood star and film director Obinna Nwafor better known as Saint Obi has been confirmed dead after a battle with an unspecified illness.

According to a report by Peoples Gazette, the actor died a week ago at his sister’s home in Plateau State and his body was subsequently deposited in a morgue at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Saint Obi was only aged 57 when he died.

Mr Nwafor was reported to have been treating an unspecified illness and had visited a hospital for treatment for months before he passed away on Sunday.

The actor, Saint Obi, came onto the acting scene in 1996 after doing a commercial for Peugeot on NTA and went on to feature in more than 100 movies including ‘Sakobi’, ‘Festival of Fire’, ‘State of Emergency’ and other popular films.