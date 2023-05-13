type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVeteran Nollywood actor Saint Obi dies at age 57
Entertainment

Veteran Nollywood actor Saint Obi dies at age 57

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Veteran Nollywood actor Saint Obi dies
- Advertisement -

Veteran Nollywood star and film director Obinna Nwafor better known as Saint Obi has been confirmed dead after a battle with an unspecified illness.

According to a report by Peoples Gazette, the actor died a week ago at his sister’s home in Plateau State and his body was subsequently deposited in a morgue at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Saint Obi was only aged 57 when he died.

Veteran Nollywood actor Saint Obi dies

Mr Nwafor was reported to have been treating an unspecified illness and had visited a hospital for treatment for months before he passed away on Sunday.

The actor, Saint Obi, came onto the acting scene in 1996 after doing a commercial for Peugeot on NTA and went on to feature in more than 100 movies including ‘Sakobi’, ‘Festival of Fire’, ‘State of Emergency’ and other popular films.

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Saturday, May 13, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    2.6mph
    40 %
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News