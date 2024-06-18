Veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu dead

The Nollywood film industry is mourning the loss of one of its veteran actresses, Stella Ikwuegbu, who passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, after a fierce battle with leg cancer.

The news of her death was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, known as Stanley Ontop, through his Instagram page.

In his post, he wrote, “Nollywood actress and veteran Mrs. Stella Ikwuegbu is dead. The veteran actress left this world today after battling leg cancer. Rest well, Madam Stella. Nollywood again. It’s well.”

Her passing comes just five days after the death of veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, also known as Sule Suebebe, who died at the age of 68.

The back-to-back losses have left the Nollywood community in a state of deep sorrow and reflection.

Both actors were beloved figures in the industry, known for their contributions and talent. Their legacies will continue to inspire future generations in Nollywood.