The nomination list for the 2022 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been released.

The list was announced by Charterhouse, organizers of the VGMAs. Other new categories that were introduced include:

EP of the Year,

Best Gospel Song,

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Best Aforbeats/Afropop Artiste.

For the coveted Artist of the Year category, Black Sherif was nominated after having a great breakthrough year with several hits that are making waves worldwide.

VGMA 2022: Full List Of Nominees

Check Out the Full List Of Nominees Below:

BEST GOSPEL SONG

Oluwa Is Involved – Joyce Blessing

Ye Obua Mi – Joe Mettle

Ote Me Mu – Ohemaa Mercy ft. MOG Music

Awurade Ye – Diana Hamilton

Only You – Celestine Donkor

Enyo – Bethel Revival ft. Joe Mettle

Yahweh – Akesse Brempong ft. MOG Music

Eye Woaa – Empress Gifty

Mapek? – Scott Evans

The Glory – Obaapa Christy

Thy Grace (part 1) – Kofi Kinaata

Jonathan – AK Songstress

Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

Yard – Bisa Kdei

Te Na Fie – Kuami Eugene

Feelings – Cina Soul ft. KiDi

Yeeko – Okyeame Kwame ft. Kuami Eugene

No Fugazy – Sarkodie

Biibi Besi – Kwame Yogot ft. Kuami Eugene

Accra – Medikal

Abodie – Captain Planet ft. Kuami Eugene

Kom – Fancy Gadam

Zenabu – DopeNation ft. Dancegod Lloyd, Afrobeast, DWP Academy

S3k3 – Mr Drew