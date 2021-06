- Advertisement -

The Vodafone Ghana Music industry awards night came off yesterday at the Grand Arena of The Fantasy Dome.

The event which was the 22nd edition of the award scheme saw a lot of great industry players walk home with awards as the world readies for the full action on Friday, June 25.

As usual on every awards night, some celebrities in the country decided to make their presence felt as they slayed on the red carpet.

Watch some videos below:

Who nailed it?