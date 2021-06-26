- Advertisement -

Fante Rapper Kofi Kinaata has won the award for the best songwriter of the year for the fourth time at the VGMA22 industry awards held yesterday.

His song Behind the scene got him that award after winning the same award in 2016, 2017, and 2020 respectively.

The former High-Grade family signee faced stiff competition from the likes of Abiana, Diana Hamilton, Epixode, and others.

Some people ahead of this year’s event already tipped Kinaata to win that award as the mentioning of his name got many screaming and cheering him up.

This is the fourth time he is winning in that category, and this happens to be historic as it has never happened in that manner.