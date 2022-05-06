type here...
VGMA 23: Fameye wins songwriter of the Year

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fameye
Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by the stage name Fameye has won the award for the songwriter of the year for the first time at the VGMA23 industry awards currently underway at the Accra International Conference Centre.

His song Praise got him the competitive award. The fine singer faced competition from the likes of the four times winner of the same category, Kofi Kinaata, Minister OJ, Abiana, Akwaboah and Diana Hamilton to win the award.

Some people ahead of this year’s event already tipped Kinaata to win that award but Fameye came in hard to clinch victory. Congratulations to him.

The VGMA 23 is scheduled for two days, Friday, May 6, 2022, and Saturday, May 7, 2022. The first day is categorized as an Industry Awards ceremony whiles the second day is for the main awards night.

    Source:GHPAGE

