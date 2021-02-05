VGMA ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to be lifted

Charterhouse, the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs), are deciding on lifting the ban on Dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The duo were banned by the board of the award scheme after being involved in a heated brawl at the VGMA 2019.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Robert Klah who is the Head of Public Events and PRO at Charterhouse revealed that the members of the board have held a discussion on when to lift the ban on Shatta and Stonebwoy.

Robert Klah told Andy Dosty, host of the show, that “It was in principle decided that the ban should be lifted.”

Robert added that an official annoucement would be made by Charterhouse after they meet up with Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to put their differences to bed.

“There is a reason why this altercation happened and you want to be sure that they don’t resurface. You want to have that kind of conversation to understand and agree on how things should move,” he told Andy Dosty.