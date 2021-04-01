type here...
GhPage Entertainment VGMA organizers to release nomination list on Saturday
Entertainment

VGMA organizers to release nomination list on Saturday

By Qwame Benedict
VGMA 22
- Advertisement -

The organisers of Ghana’s most prestigious music awards thus the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Charter House have announced they would be releasing the nomination on Saturday.

From the flyer sighted on their handle, the nomination list would be released on hourly basis with the first batch dropping at 11 o’clock.

The nominees announcement event itself would come off at 8pm on Saturday 3rd Apiril.

See the flyer below:

Following the successful organization of the 3Music Awards which came off last weekend, some Ghanaians and music lovers are patiently waiting and hoping the VGMA’s is able to outshine it this year

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, April 1, 2021
Accra
haze
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
2.2mph
75 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News