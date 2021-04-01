VGMA organizers to release nomination list on Saturday

- Advertisement -

The organisers of Ghana’s most prestigious music awards thus the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Charter House have announced they would be releasing the nomination on Saturday.

From the flyer sighted on their handle, the nomination list would be released on hourly basis with the first batch dropping at 11 o’clock.

The nominees announcement event itself would come off at 8pm on Saturday 3rd Apiril.

See the flyer below:

Following the successful organization of the 3Music Awards which came off last weekend, some Ghanaians and music lovers are patiently waiting and hoping the VGMA’s is able to outshine it this year