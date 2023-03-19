Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees

- Advertisement -

The nominees’ list of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is out.

This will be the 24th edition of the VGMAs.

Black Sherif has dominated the list as he is the artist with the highest number of individual nominations.

Already, he has been tipped as the Artist of the Year. For the umpteenth time, Sarkodie, again, has been nominated for the Artist of the Year.

Piesie Esther was able to make it into several categories with her ‘Waye Me Yie’ hit gospel track.

Full List Of Nominees VGMA 2024

Artist Of The Year

Black Sherif

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

King Promise

Camidoh

KiDi

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song Of The Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix

Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif

Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller

Lasmid – Friday Night

Kelvynboy – DownFlat

Gyakie – Something

Wendy Shay – Survivor

KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Best New Artist

Lasmid

Djay

Malcolm Nuna

JayBhad

EwuraBena

Dj Azonto

Chief One

Album Of The Year

Black Sherif – The Villian I Never Was

Sarkodie – Jamz

Gyakie – My Diary

King Promise – 5 Star

Kwesi Arthur – Son Of Jacob

Joe Mettle – The Kadosh

Record Of The Year

King Promise – Yaa Asnatewaa ft Frenna

Adomaa – Beginnning Again

Perez Muzik – Hewalelala

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif

Gyakie – Far Away

Best African Artist

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Asake

Kizz Daniel

Libianca

The Therapist

International Collabo Of The Year

Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix ft King Promise x Mayorkun

KiDi – Touch It Remix ft Tyga

King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay

KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado

Mzvee – Dumedi ft Yemi Alade

King Promise – Run To You ft Chance The Rapper x Vic Mensa

Sarkodie – Better Days ft Buju

Collaboration Of The Year

FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew

Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif

Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena

Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid

DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Arthur, Mugueez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod

Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson

Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise

Dj Vyrusky – Body 2 Body ft KiDi x Camidoh

Songwriter Of The Year

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Black Sherif – Oh Paradise

Perez Muzik – Hewalelala

Fameye – Thank You

Diana Hamilton – My Meditation

Ewurabena – This Far

Best Highlife Artist

Kofi Kinaata

Akwaboah

Kuami Eugene

Abiana

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Amerado

Stonrgman

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

Camidoh

King Promise

Gyakie

KiDi

Wendy Shay

Kelvynboy

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Ras Kuuku

Epixode

Rocky Dawuni

Stonebwoy

Samini

Best Rap Performance

Medikal – Scarface

Strongman – Goated

Amerado – Obiaa Boa

Lyrical Joe – 5th August’s

Teephlow – 6 Feet

Best Gospel Artiste

Piesie Esther

Joe Mettle

Perez Muzik

Diana Hamilton

Celestine Donkor

MoG Music

Best Female Vocal Performance

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Niella – Nothing Is Too Hard

Enuonyam – God Of Wonders

Cian Soul – Waithing

Abiana – Shika

Adomaa – Beginning Again

Best Male Vocal Performance

Camidoh – Waiting

Kyei Mensah – Nothing Is Too Hard

Perez Muzik – Hewalelala

Stonebwoy – Therapy

King Promise – Run To You

Best Music Video

King Promise – Konongo Zongo (Babs Direction)

Stonebwoy – Therapy (JWILLZ)

Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie (SKYWEB VIDEOS)

Stonebwoy – Gidigba (LABI)

Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise (Capone)

KiDi – Touch It remix ft Tyga (REX)

Scott Evans – Best Side (REX)

Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid To Lose Ypou (Andrew Kumi)

Producer Of The Year

MOGBeatz

ATown

Phantom

Shadrach Yawson

Guilty Beatz

KillBeatz

LiquidBeatz

Samnsey

Audio Engineer Of the Year

Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa

Qube – Beginning Again

Perez Muzik – Helewalala

Supa Dups – Therapy

Possigee – Countryside

Altra Nova – Far Away

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Konkara Jahvybez – A Go Dey ft Kelvynboy

Ras Kuuku – 33N1

Epixode – Atiaa

Black Sherif – Don’t Forget Me

Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft BLVK H3RO

Maccasio – Eyes On You ft Stonebwoy

Best Afropop Song Nominees

Stonebwoy – Therapy

Wendy Shay – Survivor

Black Sherif – Oil In My Head

DopeNation – Gboza

Kinfg Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay

Kuami Eugene – Take Away

KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado

Fameye – Thank You

Best Afrobeats Song

Sugarcane Remix

Gyakie – Something

KiDi – Champagne

Djay – Balance It

King Promise – Ginger

FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew

Best Hip Hop Song

Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller

Amerado – Obia Boa

Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif

Malcolm Nunu – Benzo

Kwesi Athur- Drama

Medikal – Scarface

Best Gospel Song

Celstine Donkor – Final Say

Piesei Esther – Waye Me Yie

Dian Hamilton – My Meditation

Joe Mettle – Kadosh

Perez Muzik – Hewalelala

Bethel Revival Choicr – Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson

Ewurabena – This Far

MOGMusic – Mala

Best Highlife Song

Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena

AK Songstress – My Proposal

Adina – Adi Dede

Kwesi Arhtu – Adom

Kelvynboy – Downflat

Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy

Best Hiplife Song

Lasmid – Friday Night

Medikal – Stubborn Academy

JayBhad – Anadwo

DJ Breezzy – Abonten

Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid

Kweku Flick – Ewiase

Unsung Artistes Of The Year

Ni Ashun

Aya Ramzyb

DSL

Tsa Qa

Maya Blu

Boi Jake

2023 Edition of VGMA is slated for May 13

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards date for this year has been confirmed by Charterhouse Productions (VGMAs).

The 24th edition of the yearly event, according to a statement released by the event’s organizers on Thursday, March 2, will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Convention Center (AICC).

The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.