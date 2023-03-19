type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentVodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees
Entertainment

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees

By Bra Stash
VGMA2023: Full List of Nominees
- Advertisement -

The nominees’ list of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is out.

This will be the 24th edition of the VGMAs.

Black Sherif has dominated the list as he is the artist with the highest number of individual nominations.

Already, he has been tipped as the Artist of the Year. For the umpteenth time, Sarkodie, again, has been nominated for the Artist of the Year.

Piesie Esther was able to make it into several categories with her ‘Waye Me Yie’ hit gospel track.

Full List Of Nominees VGMA 2024

Artist Of The Year

  • Black Sherif
  • Stonebwoy
  • Sarkodie
  • King Promise
  • Camidoh
  • KiDi
  • Piesie Esther
  • Joe Mettle

Most Popular Song Of The Year

  • Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix
  • Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
  • Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller
  • Lasmid – Friday Night
  • Kelvynboy – DownFlat
  • Gyakie – Something
  • Wendy Shay – Survivor
  • KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado
  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie

Best New Artist

  • Lasmid
  • Djay
  • Malcolm Nuna
  • JayBhad
  • EwuraBena
  • Dj Azonto
  • Chief One

Album Of The Year

  • Black Sherif – The Villian I Never Was
  • Sarkodie – Jamz
  • Gyakie – My Diary
  • King Promise – 5 Star
  • Kwesi Arthur – Son Of Jacob
  • Joe Mettle – The Kadosh

Record Of The Year

  • King Promise – Yaa Asnatewaa ft Frenna
  • Adomaa – Beginnning Again
  • Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
  • Gyakie – Far Away

Best African Artist

  • Ayra Starr
  • Burna Boy
  • Asake
  • Kizz Daniel
  • Libianca
  • The Therapist

International Collabo Of The Year

  • Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix ft King Promise x Mayorkun
  • KiDi – Touch It Remix ft Tyga
  • King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
  • KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado
  • Mzvee – Dumedi ft Yemi Alade
  • King Promise – Run To You ft Chance The Rapper x Vic Mensa
  • Sarkodie – Better Days ft Buju

Collaboration Of The Year

  • FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew
  • Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
  • Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena
  • Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
  • DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Arthur, Mugueez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
  • Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson
  • Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise
  • Dj Vyrusky – Body 2 Body ft KiDi x Camidoh

Songwriter Of The Year

  • Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
  • Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
  • Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
  • Fameye – Thank You
  • Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
  • Ewurabena – This Far

Best Highlife Artist

  • Kofi Kinaata
  • Akwaboah
  • Kuami Eugene
  • Abiana

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste

  • Black Sherif
  • Sarkodie
  • Kwesi Arthur
  • Medikal
  • Amerado
  • Stonrgman

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

  • Camidoh
  • King Promise
  • Gyakie
  • KiDi
  • Wendy Shay
  • Kelvynboy

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

  • Ras Kuuku
  • Epixode
  • Rocky Dawuni
  • Stonebwoy
  • Samini

Best Rap Performance

  • Medikal – Scarface
  • Strongman – Goated
  • Amerado – Obiaa Boa
  • Lyrical Joe – 5th August’s
  • Teephlow – 6 Feet

Best Gospel Artiste

  • Piesie Esther
  • Joe Mettle
  • Perez Muzik
  • Diana Hamilton
  • Celestine Donkor
  • MoG Music

Best Female Vocal Performance

  • Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
  • Niella – Nothing Is Too Hard
  • Enuonyam – God Of Wonders
  • Cian Soul – Waithing
  • Abiana – Shika
  • Adomaa – Beginning Again

Best Male Vocal Performance

  • Camidoh – Waiting
  • Kyei Mensah – Nothing Is Too Hard
  • Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • King Promise – Run To You

Best Music Video

  • King Promise – Konongo Zongo (Babs Direction)
  • Stonebwoy – Therapy (JWILLZ)
  • Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie (SKYWEB VIDEOS)
  • Stonebwoy – Gidigba (LABI)
  • Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise (Capone)
  • KiDi – Touch It remix ft Tyga (REX)
  • Scott Evans – Best Side (REX)
  • Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid To Lose Ypou (Andrew Kumi)

Producer Of The Year

  • MOGBeatz
  • ATown
  • Phantom
  • Shadrach Yawson
  • Guilty Beatz
  • KillBeatz
  • LiquidBeatz
  • Samnsey

Audio Engineer Of the Year

  • Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa
  • Qube – Beginning Again
  • Perez Muzik – Helewalala
  • Supa Dups – Therapy
  • Possigee – Countryside
  • Altra Nova – Far Away

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

  • Konkara Jahvybez – A Go Dey ft Kelvynboy
  • Ras Kuuku – 33N1
  • Epixode – Atiaa
  • Black Sherif – Don’t Forget Me
  • Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft BLVK H3RO
  • Maccasio – Eyes On You ft Stonebwoy

Best Afropop Song Nominees

  • Stonebwoy – Therapy
  • Wendy Shay – Survivor
  • Black Sherif – Oil In My Head
  • DopeNation – Gboza
  • Kinfg Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
  • Kuami Eugene – Take Away
  • KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado
  • Fameye – Thank You

Best Afrobeats Song

  • Sugarcane Remix
  • Gyakie – Something
  • KiDi – Champagne
  • Djay – Balance It
  • King Promise – Ginger
  • FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew

Best Hip Hop Song

  • Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller
  • Amerado – Obia Boa
  • Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
  • Malcolm Nunu – Benzo
  • Kwesi Athur- Drama
  • Medikal – Scarface

Best Gospel Song

  • Celstine Donkor – Final Say
  • Piesei Esther – Waye Me Yie
  • Dian Hamilton – My Meditation
  • Joe Mettle – Kadosh
  • Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
  • Bethel Revival Choicr – Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson
  • Ewurabena – This Far
  • MOGMusic – Mala

Best Highlife Song

  • Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena
  • AK Songstress – My Proposal
  • Adina – Adi Dede
  • Kwesi Arhtu – Adom
  • Kelvynboy – Downflat
  • Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy

Best Hiplife Song

  • Lasmid – Friday Night
  • Medikal – Stubborn Academy
  • JayBhad – Anadwo
  • DJ Breezzy – Abonten
  • Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
  • Kweku Flick – Ewiase

Unsung Artistes Of The Year

  • Ni Ashun
  • Aya Ramzyb
  • DSL
  • Tsa Qa
  • Maya Blu
  • Boi Jake

2023 Edition of VGMA is slated for May 13

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards date for this year has been confirmed by Charterhouse Productions (VGMAs).

The 24th edition of the yearly event, according to a statement released by the event’s organizers on Thursday, March 2, will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Convention Center (AICC).

The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 19, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    3.1mph
    20 %
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News