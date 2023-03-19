Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees

The nominees’ list of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is out.
This will be the 24th edition of the VGMAs.
Black Sherif has dominated the list as he is the artist with the highest number of individual nominations.
Already, he has been tipped as the Artist of the Year. For the umpteenth time, Sarkodie, again, has been nominated for the Artist of the Year.
Piesie Esther was able to make it into several categories with her ‘Waye Me Yie’ hit gospel track.
Full List Of Nominees VGMA 2024
Artist Of The Year
- Black Sherif
- Stonebwoy
- Sarkodie
- King Promise
- Camidoh
- KiDi
- Piesie Esther
- Joe Mettle
Most Popular Song Of The Year
- Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix
- Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
- Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller
- Lasmid – Friday Night
- Kelvynboy – DownFlat
- Gyakie – Something
- Wendy Shay – Survivor
- KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
Best New Artist
- Lasmid
- Djay
- Malcolm Nuna
- JayBhad
- EwuraBena
- Dj Azonto
- Chief One
Album Of The Year
- Black Sherif – The Villian I Never Was
- Sarkodie – Jamz
- Gyakie – My Diary
- King Promise – 5 Star
- Kwesi Arthur – Son Of Jacob
- Joe Mettle – The Kadosh
Record Of The Year
- King Promise – Yaa Asnatewaa ft Frenna
- Adomaa – Beginnning Again
- Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
- Gyakie – Far Away
Best African Artist
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Asake
- Kizz Daniel
- Libianca
- The Therapist
International Collabo Of The Year
- Camidoh – Sugarcane Remix ft King Promise x Mayorkun
- KiDi – Touch It Remix ft Tyga
- King Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
- KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado
- Mzvee – Dumedi ft Yemi Alade
- King Promise – Run To You ft Chance The Rapper x Vic Mensa
- Sarkodie – Better Days ft Buju
Collaboration Of The Year
- FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew
- Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
- Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena
- Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
- DJ Breezy – Abonten ft Kwesi Arthur, Mugueez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif & Smallgod
- Bethel Revival Choir – Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson
- Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise
- Dj Vyrusky – Body 2 Body ft KiDi x Camidoh
Songwriter Of The Year
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
- Black Sherif – Oh Paradise
- Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
- Fameye – Thank You
- Diana Hamilton – My Meditation
- Ewurabena – This Far
Best Highlife Artist
- Kofi Kinaata
- Akwaboah
- Kuami Eugene
- Abiana
Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste
- Black Sherif
- Sarkodie
- Kwesi Arthur
- Medikal
- Amerado
- Stonrgman
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste
- Camidoh
- King Promise
- Gyakie
- KiDi
- Wendy Shay
- Kelvynboy
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
- Ras Kuuku
- Epixode
- Rocky Dawuni
- Stonebwoy
- Samini
Best Rap Performance
- Medikal – Scarface
- Strongman – Goated
- Amerado – Obiaa Boa
- Lyrical Joe – 5th August’s
- Teephlow – 6 Feet
Best Gospel Artiste
- Piesie Esther
- Joe Mettle
- Perez Muzik
- Diana Hamilton
- Celestine Donkor
- MoG Music
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie
- Niella – Nothing Is Too Hard
- Enuonyam – God Of Wonders
- Cian Soul – Waithing
- Abiana – Shika
- Adomaa – Beginning Again
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Camidoh – Waiting
- Kyei Mensah – Nothing Is Too Hard
- Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- King Promise – Run To You
Best Music Video
- King Promise – Konongo Zongo (Babs Direction)
- Stonebwoy – Therapy (JWILLZ)
- Piesie Esther – Waye Me Yie (SKYWEB VIDEOS)
- Stonebwoy – Gidigba (LABI)
- Sarkodie – Labadi ft King Promise (Capone)
- KiDi – Touch It remix ft Tyga (REX)
- Scott Evans – Best Side (REX)
- Kwabena Kwabena – Afraid To Lose Ypou (Andrew Kumi)
Producer Of The Year
- MOGBeatz
- ATown
- Phantom
- Shadrach Yawson
- Guilty Beatz
- KillBeatz
- LiquidBeatz
- Samnsey
Audio Engineer Of the Year
- Chopz – Yaa Asantewaa
- Qube – Beginning Again
- Perez Muzik – Helewalala
- Supa Dups – Therapy
- Possigee – Countryside
- Altra Nova – Far Away
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Konkara Jahvybez – A Go Dey ft Kelvynboy
- Ras Kuuku – 33N1
- Epixode – Atiaa
- Black Sherif – Don’t Forget Me
- Rocky Dawuni – Never Bow Down ft BLVK H3RO
- Maccasio – Eyes On You ft Stonebwoy
Best Afropop Song Nominees
- Stonebwoy – Therapy
- Wendy Shay – Survivor
- Black Sherif – Oil In My Head
- DopeNation – Gboza
- Kinfg Promise – Ten Toes ft Omah Lay
- Kuami Eugene – Take Away
- KiDi – Blessed ft Mavado
- Fameye – Thank You
Best Afrobeats Song
- Sugarcane Remix
- Gyakie – Something
- KiDi – Champagne
- Djay – Balance It
- King Promise – Ginger
- FBS – Jo ft Mr Drew
Best Hip Hop Song
- Black Sherif – Kweku The Traveller
- Amerado – Obia Boa
- Sarkodie – Countryside ft Black Sherif
- Malcolm Nunu – Benzo
- Kwesi Athur- Drama
- Medikal – Scarface
Best Gospel Song
- Celstine Donkor – Final Say
- Piesei Esther – Waye Me Yie
- Dian Hamilton – My Meditation
- Joe Mettle – Kadosh
- Perez Muzik – Hewalelala
- Bethel Revival Choicr – Tegbe Tegbe ft Edwin Dadson
- Ewurabena – This Far
- MOGMusic – Mala
Best Highlife Song
- Epixode – Atiaa ft Kwabena Kwabena
- AK Songstress – My Proposal
- Adina – Adi Dede
- Kwesi Arhtu – Adom
- Kelvynboy – Downflat
- Kofi Kinaata – Have Mercy
Best Hiplife Song
- Lasmid – Friday Night
- Medikal – Stubborn Academy
- JayBhad – Anadwo
- DJ Breezzy – Abonten
- Amerado – Grace ft Lasmid
- Kweku Flick – Ewiase
Unsung Artistes Of The Year
- Ni Ashun
- Aya Ramzyb
- DSL
- Tsa Qa
- Maya Blu
- Boi Jake
2023 Edition of VGMA is slated for May 13
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards date for this year has been confirmed by Charterhouse Productions (VGMAs).
The 24th edition of the yearly event, according to a statement released by the event’s organizers on Thursday, March 2, will take place on Saturday, May 13, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Convention Center (AICC).
The event will air live across Ghana on TV3, and across Africa and the world via affiliate media platforms.