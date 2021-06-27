type here...
VGMA22: Diana Hamilton crowned Artiste of the Year

By Kweku Derrick
Gospel artiste Diana Antwi Hamilton has been crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

She beat competition from KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie to win the ultimate award.

The Adom hitmaker also won three other award on the night. 

She won the Gospel Artiste of the Year after coming top of her competitors, Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor, Empress Gifty, MOG Music, Efe Grace, Eric Jeshrun.

Hamilton also bagged awards for the Best Gospel Song Of The Year and the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, with her popular song, ‘Adom’.

The Gospel sensation thanked her fans, management team, her family, the media and everyone who has supported her through her journey and in the year under review.

Diana Hamilton is the first female Gospel Artiste to take home the ultimate award in VGMA’s 22-year history.

The curtains were drawn down on the two-day event which kicked off on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Grand Arena at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

