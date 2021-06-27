- Advertisement -

KiDi’s high expectations of winning Artiste of the Year at the just-ended 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) were dashed after he missed out on the ultimate award to Gospel artiste Diana Antwi Hamilton.

Although the Lynx Entertainment signed artiste bagged four awards including, Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year, Highlife song of the year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year and EP of the year, on the night, he couldn’t walk home the coveted prize as he highly anticipated.

After taking his 3rd award, the “Touch It” singer told the crowd he will be back insinuating he will pick the ultimate award for the night. Although he was back for a fourth award, the Artiste of the Year went to Diana Hamilton.

Despite the loss, Kidi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Diana Hamilton for winning the award.

“To God be the Glory. Thank you Ghana. Huge congrats Aunty Diana,” he wrote.

She beat competition from KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie to win the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 VGMA.

The Adom hitmaker also won three other award on the night.

She won the Gospel Artiste of the Year after coming top of her competitors, Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, Celestine Donkor, Empress Gifty, MOG Music, Efe Grace, Eric Jeshrun.

Diana Hamilton also bagged awards for the Best Gospel Song Of The Year and the Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, with her popular song, ‘Adom’.

She is the first female Gospel Artiste to take home the ultimate award in VGMA’s 22-year history.