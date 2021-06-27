- Advertisement -

At least 30 winners were named at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which came off Friday, June 25, and ended on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the auditorium of the Dome in Accra.

Just like last year, the annual musical event was split into two parts. Thirteen awards were given out on day one of the 22nd edition and the rest on day two.

Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 VGMA. She won the award amid tough competition from KiDi, Adina, Sarkodie, Medikal and Kuami Eugene.

She is the first female Gospel Artiste to take home the ultimate award in VGMA’s 22-year history.

Kidi, Adina and Kuami Eugene was among the top winners at the 22nd edition of the ceremony.

Kofi Kinaata also made history after winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time while Keche were adjudged Group of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Tradition Group Of The Year

Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro – winner

Music For Good

Yaa Yaa – winner

Instrumentalist Of The Year

Nana Yaw Safo – winner

Best Male Vocal Performance

MOG Music – winner

Best Female Vocal Performance

Abiana – winner

Song Writer Of The Year

Kofi Kinaata (Behind The Scene) – winner

Record Of The Year

Adina (Daddy’s Little Girl) – winner

Sound Engineer Of The Year

Richie Mensah – winner

Unsung Artiste Of The Year

Nanka – winner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo – winner

Producer Of The Year

Richie Mensah – winner

Best Music Video

Mzvee (Baddest Boss) – Winner

Group Of The Year

Keche – winner

Best Gospel Song Of The Year

Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER

Best HighLife Song Of The Year

Enjoyment – Kidi – WINNER

Best HipLife Song Of The Year

No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene – WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad – WINNER

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Medikal – WINNER

Best Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year

Why – Adina – WINNER

Best Collaboration of the Year

Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene – WINNER

Best EP Of The Year

KiDi -Blue EP – WINNER

Best International Collaboration Of The Year

Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy – WINNER

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER

Best AfroBeats/ AfroPop Song Of The Year

Say cheese – Kidi – WINNER

Best Rap Performance

Eno Barony – God Is a Woman – WINNER

Best Higlife Artiste

Kuami Eugene – WINNER

Best Gospel Artiste

Empress Gifty – WINNER

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Epixode – WINNER

Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste

Medikal – WINNER

Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste

KiDi – WINNER

Album of the Year

Araba – Adina – WINNER

Best New Artiste

Mr Drew – WINNER

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Green Award

Kofi Kinaata – WINNER

Artiste of the Year

Diana Hamilton – WINNER