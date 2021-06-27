At least 30 winners were named at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) which came off Friday, June 25, and ended on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the auditorium of the Dome in Accra.
Just like last year, the annual musical event was split into two parts. Thirteen awards were given out on day one of the 22nd edition and the rest on day two.
Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2021 VGMA. She won the award amid tough competition from KiDi, Adina, Sarkodie, Medikal and Kuami Eugene.
She is the first female Gospel Artiste to take home the ultimate award in VGMA’s 22-year history.
Kidi, Adina and Kuami Eugene was among the top winners at the 22nd edition of the ceremony.
Kofi Kinaata also made history after winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time while Keche were adjudged Group of the Year.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Tradition Group Of The Year
Manhyia Tete Nwomkoro – winner
Music For Good
Yaa Yaa – winner
Instrumentalist Of The Year
Nana Yaw Safo – winner
Best Male Vocal Performance
MOG Music – winner
Best Female Vocal Performance
Abiana – winner
Song Writer Of The Year
Kofi Kinaata (Behind The Scene) – winner
Record Of The Year
Adina (Daddy’s Little Girl) – winner
Sound Engineer Of The Year
Richie Mensah – winner
Unsung Artiste Of The Year
Nanka – winner
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bob Pinodo – winner
Producer Of The Year
Richie Mensah – winner
Best Music Video
Mzvee (Baddest Boss) – Winner
Group Of The Year
Keche – winner
Best Gospel Song Of The Year
Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER
Best HighLife Song Of The Year
Enjoyment – Kidi – WINNER
Best HipLife Song Of The Year
No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad – WINNER
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Medikal – WINNER
Best Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year
Why – Adina – WINNER
Best Collaboration of the Year
Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Best EP Of The Year
KiDi -Blue EP – WINNER
Best International Collaboration Of The Year
Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy – WINNER
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER
Best AfroBeats/ AfroPop Song Of The Year
Say cheese – Kidi – WINNER
Best Rap Performance
Eno Barony – God Is a Woman – WINNER
Best Higlife Artiste
Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Best Gospel Artiste
Empress Gifty – WINNER
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Epixode – WINNER
Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste
Medikal – WINNER
Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste
KiDi – WINNER
Album of the Year
Araba – Adina – WINNER
Best New Artiste
Mr Drew – WINNER
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Green Award
Kofi Kinaata – WINNER
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER
Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton – WINNER