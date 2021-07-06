type here...
By Qwame Benedict
RuffTown signee Wendy Shay has shared her view on the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards saying some of the award winners on that night didn’t deserve their awards.

According to the musician in an interview with Sammy Flex stated that the awards show wasn’t fair otherwise some artists wouldn’t have won on the night.

She continued saying that majority of the people who won the award are the favourite of the board members and the industry hence the decision to award them.

The ‘Stevie Wonder’ hitmaker isn’t the first to disagree with some of the winners on the night as some industry people have also made it clear that some artists didn’t deserve it.

Watch the video below:

What do you make of her submission?

