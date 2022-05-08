- Advertisement -

Dennis Nana Dwamena, better known as KiDi, has been crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The Afrobeat/Afropop artiste beat competition from King Promise, Kuami Eugen, Sarkodie, Black Sherif and Joe Mettle to walk home with the coveted prize.

This feat is an epic comeback for KiDi who lost the ultimate award to Gospel singer Diana Hamilton in 2021 and angrily stormed out of the venue in disappointment.

Prior to winning the plaque on Sunday dawn, the “Touch It” hitmaker told the audience that he’s had a chat with God who had given him the indication that he would emerge the overall best artiste for this year.

“Delay is not denial,” he said during his acceptance speech.

KiDi also bagged four other awards on the night; Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year (Touch It), Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the year, Album/EP of the Year (Golden Boy), Most Popular Song of the Year (Touch It)

Meanwhile, there’s uproar on social media as fans of Black Sherif are protesting KiDi’s award for the Most Popular Song of the Year with “Touch It”.

Some have argued that Sherif’s “Second Sermon” deserved the award considering the popularity and reach of his song under the year in review.

However, streaming statistics show that KiDi surpassed Black Sherif on the score of the Most Popular Song.