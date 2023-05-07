- Advertisement -

Rapper Amerado made sure he got Ghanaians talking about him after picking up the prize for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 VGMAs.

His rap song “Obia Boa” which won him the award was dedicated to his Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, well known as Delay.

According to the 28-year-old, the record was inspired by the 40-year-old television and radio show host who has been rumoured to be his sugar mummy.

In his acceptance speech, Amerado gave a shout-out to Delay for supporting his career and influencing his music.

“One woman who supported Obia Boa so much, Deloris Frimpong Manso, God bless you,” he said inciting rapturous cheers from the audience.

Watch as Amerado accepts his prize

On the night of Ghana’s biggest music event, Black Sherrif was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He walked home with the coveted prize after coming top of his competitors, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Camidoh and KiDi.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker also won two other awards on the night.

He bagged awards for the Best Hip Hop Song of the Year (Kweku The Traveller), and Best Music Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo.

Big Congratulations go out to the Man who came into the Industry not long ago, saw it and has conquered. Blacko Nie!!! Annne!!!