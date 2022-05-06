VGMAAwards23: List of winners on first night

- Advertisement -

On the first night of the 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, individuals were recognized and awarded for their hard work over the past year.

The show which was hosted by Edem and AJ Akuoko Sarpong saw performances from Gambo, Amerado, Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, Perez Music, Legon Palm Wine band, Wendy Shay and a climax from Samini.

It was an electrifying night at the Grande Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre where musical acts were not only awarded but new lords were also unveiled to the world.

This year’s VGMA will span two nights. On these two nights, deserving individuals will be given special awards, epic performances will be shown and everybody would be looking forward to seeing who wins the coveted prize, The Artist of the Year.

These are the winners on the first night of the VGMA23

Best Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Best Music Video of the Year – Bosom P Yung (Nyinya)

Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)

Unsung Act of the Year – Gambo

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niiela

Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Kwaisey Pee

Music For Good (Special Award) – Stonebwoy

Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Best African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid

Best Traditional Artiste of the Year – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Lifetime Achievement Award – Agya Koo Nimo