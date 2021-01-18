- Advertisement -

The Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has awarded a full scholarship to a 15-year-old student through university.

In a post sighted on social media, 15-year-old Shahadu Elham who is a past student of Ahmadiyya Senior High School graduated with flying colours but was unable to further her education due to financial constraint.

According to the post, Shahadu gained admission to the University for Development Studies to study Medicine but could not afford to pursue her education.

See post below;

Young Shahadu helps her mother to sell pure water on the streets while her father is unemployed but that is not enough to sponsor her education.

Well, Ghana’s Vice President has offered to pay for the entire tuition fee of Shahadu until she completes the University.

Shahadu Elham studied General Science at the Senior High level where she graduated with 4A1’s, 3B2’s and 1B3.