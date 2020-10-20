Vicky Zugah jumps to the defence of Cyril of YOLO fame

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Actress Vicky Zugah has jumped to the defence of actor Aaron Adatsi known to many as Cyril for his role in popular teen show YOLO.

The actor has been on the chopping board of many after it came out that he had impregnanted and has a baby with his girlfriend after preaching abstainance in the popular television series.

Though Cyril has released a statement to tell his reason for having a son before officially tying the knot.

After the release of his statement, many more people bashed him asking that he keeps quiet because nothing he would say can convince them.

But Vicky Zugah under a comment section explained that its high time social media users stop trolling Cyril for coming out to accept reponsibilty of the pregnancy.

According to her, what Cyril has done is a sign of maturity because he chose to be responsible when many people of his age could have done otherwise by denying the pregnancy.

She posted: “The African society especially social media, at a certain age, knowingly/unknowingly pushes you to be irresponsible and when you choose to do what’s right, they end up being disappointed…smh”

Cyril has also starred in the movies; The Good Old Days: The Love of AA (2010), The Good Old Days: Papa Lasisi Good Bicycle (2011), HashTag (2018), Sidechic Gang (2018) and Aloevera (2020).

