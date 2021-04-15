Vicky Zugah & Kalsoume Sinare plead with court over Akuapem Poloo’s conviction

More celebrities are adding their voice to the ongoing case in regards to Akuapem Poloo’s conviction after pleading guilty to indecent exposure.

Ghanaian actresses, Vicky Zugah and Kalsoume Sinare have expressed their displeasure about Akuapem Poloo’s conviction and pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

In an Instagram post, Vicky Zugah stated that she is a single mother and can’t imagine being away from her son.

According to her, Akuapem Poloo can be punished in another way and pleaded with the authorities to free her.

She wrote; “I’m a single mother and can’t imagine being taken away from my son. Please temper justice with mercy #FreeAkuapemPoloo. The child you claim to be protecting needs his mother. Exercise another form of punishment”.

See post below;

Kalsoume Sinare, who is also the wife of former Black Stars player Anthony Baffoe, in a post on social media, mentioned that the court should focus on the children that are raped every day without justice.

She added that Akuapem Poloo has rendered an apology which is enough and must be freed to go take care of her son.

She wrote; “Hundreds of children are being raped and destroyed EVERYDAY without justice. Madam child lawyer, that is where you are needed. Free the poor mother to go and take care of her child. Your point is made. No more child nudity. She apologised that everyone else did. #freeAkuapemPoloo #temper justice with mercy”.

See post below;

This comes after popular video vixen Akuapem Poloo was convicted on 14th April 2021 over a nude picture she shared on social media with her son.

Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all three charges, including exposing her son to indecency.

The court presided by Her Honour Christiana Cann remanded Akuapem Poloo into custody to undergo a pregnancy test.

The court also deferred her sentencing to Friday, 16th April 2021.