Victoria Hamah hits back at Blakk Rasta again; calls for his ban on radio

Sacked and former minister under John Dramani Mahama’sadminitration Victoria Hamah has called on releveant bodies to come together to get award winning radio presenter Blakk Rasta off the airwaves.

Her comments come after Blakk Rasta failed to delete a comment he made about her on social media some days ago.

It would be remembered that we made a publication about Blakk Rasta and the former deputy communication minister some day ago.

It all started with the CEO od Imani Ghana Franklin Cudjoe took to social media to ask his followers and friends how to make a million dollars within a short time.

His statement drew a comment from Blakk Rasta who suggested that Franklin consult Victoria Hamah since she has experience is making a million dollar in a short period.

Blakk made that comment based on the fact that years ago a viral audio surfaced where Victoria then a minister was heard saying she entered politics to make a million dollar.

Victoria who wasn’t okay with the comment from Blakk Rasta asked him to delete the post or she takes legal action against him.

But Blakk Rasta failed to delete the comment under the post but rather hit back at her describing her as Sickle cell brain diseased person.

He posted: “When a former mis-fit, malnourished-brain, former $1million-dollar dreaming dishonorable Victoria Lakshmi Hamah speaks, it is laughable…!”

Well, Victoria Hamah in a post on social media has asked that Blakk Rasta be taken off the airwaves for abusing the former minister.

Read full statement below: