Victoria Hamah threatens to sue Blakk Rasta over his social media post

- Advertisement -

Politician Victoria Hamah has angrily descended on controversial radio personality and Reggae musician Blakk Rasta over a comment he shared on social media.

Well, from what we gathered, it all started when Franklin Cudjoe who is the President for Think Tank Imani Ghana posted on his timeline asking people the quickest way to make $1 million within a short time.

But Blakk Rasta as a way of providing help to Franklin Cudjoe suggested that he should contact Victoria Hamah.

Blakk Rasta’s comment reads: “ask Victoria Lakshmi Hamah”.

This comment from Blakk Rasta didn’t go down well with Victoria Hamah who reacted to Blakk Rasta’s post within some few minutes.

According to her, the musician should delete his comment or she would sue him adding that she has had all the negative comments he has made about her in the past but she chose to ignore.

Her response reads: “Remove this nonsense this minute otherwise I will see your stupid self in court. I have heard the many nonsense comments you have made about me in the past and I only chose to ignore your ignorance.”

See screenshot below:

The comment from Blakk Rasta was based on the fact that sometime 2013 an audio surfaced where Victoria Hamah who was then the deputy minister of communication was heard saying that she joined politics to make just $1 million.

She received a lot of bashing from citizens which led to the President at the time John Dramani Mahama sacking her from his government but they thought she had no plans for the country but rather to enrich herself.