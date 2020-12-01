- Advertisement -

Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor.

It all happened when the renowned actress and mother of one shared a photo of her s3xy gym instructor with the caption; “Is your personal trainer this Hot? Hot Chocolat? Follow my banging body journey…..Next Post!!!“

The post got a lot of comments from her fans and followers but one from user with the handle @letdemseedaniel caught the attention of many were he alleged that the gym instructor was chopping her.

He posted: “He dey chop p3333”

The comment from the user got the actress angry who responded to him in a very harsh way by insulting him.

She replied: “foolish Talk! Kwasia kasa“.

See screenshot below:

The post has so far been deleted from her social media handle for reasons best known to herself.

The actress some years ago was rumoured to be the girlfriend of veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo which a lot of people spoke against it.

The actress and her blogger husbsand pulled a surprise when their wedding invitation got unto social media.