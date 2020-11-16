type here...
GhPage Entertainment Victoria Lebene's husband's secret baby mama exposed
Entertainment

Victoria Lebene’s husband’s secret baby mama exposed

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Victoria Lebene husband
Victoria Lebene husband
- Advertisement -

Funny Face has awoken his fracas with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama and has trended throughout the weekend.

In a string of videos, the comedian recounted how much of a nuisance his ex-girfriend and mother of his beloved twins, Ella and Bella, has been in his life.

Funny Face dragged names including Maame yeboah Afriyie into the conversation stating that he had evidence to prove that the media personality turned Reverend minister had a hand in the collapse of his relationship.

Eugene Osafo Nkrumah known in the media fraternity as Nkonkonsa shared one of Funny Face’s videos on his Instagram page suggesting in his caption that the comedian was back ranting over his baby mama.

The comic actor and entertainer was not impressed by Eugene’s post and vilified the blogger for his fault-finding caption.

Funny Face took to the comment section and slandered Eugene for his critical caption when he was privy to the abuse his baby mama had put him through.

The Kasoa based comedian’s comment read, ”Rants again ? Really bro @nkonkonsa when u know some of da things .. cos I remember I brushed it with u some time ago .. but because of likes and views .. you are here saying am ranting !! ? Woy3 aboaaa piiiiiiii … siaaaa .. don’t let me bring ur baby mama in .. what’s her name again ? I shy for u sef .. u blog abt people and talk abt people but what is in ur closet is worse dan odawn trumu ????.”

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Funny Face threatened to expose Nkonkonsa while expressing that the latter had stinking corpses in his closet but would go out there spewing nonsense about celebrities.

He added that the blogger who is married to actress Victoria Lebene is involved in an extra-marital affair which has led to him having a baby with another woman.

A combative Funny Face forwarned the influencer claiming he was going to reveal the identity of his baby mama if he didn’t keep his guard.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
69 %
1.9mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News