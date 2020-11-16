- Advertisement -

Funny Face has awoken his fracas with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama and has trended throughout the weekend.

In a string of videos, the comedian recounted how much of a nuisance his ex-girfriend and mother of his beloved twins, Ella and Bella, has been in his life.

Funny Face dragged names including Maame yeboah Afriyie into the conversation stating that he had evidence to prove that the media personality turned Reverend minister had a hand in the collapse of his relationship.

Eugene Osafo Nkrumah known in the media fraternity as Nkonkonsa shared one of Funny Face’s videos on his Instagram page suggesting in his caption that the comedian was back ranting over his baby mama.

The comic actor and entertainer was not impressed by Eugene’s post and vilified the blogger for his fault-finding caption.

Funny Face took to the comment section and slandered Eugene for his critical caption when he was privy to the abuse his baby mama had put him through.

The Kasoa based comedian’s comment read, ”Rants again ? Really bro @nkonkonsa when u know some of da things .. cos I remember I brushed it with u some time ago .. but because of likes and views .. you are here saying am ranting !! ? Woy3 aboaaa piiiiiiii … siaaaa .. don’t let me bring ur baby mama in .. what’s her name again ? I shy for u sef .. u blog abt people and talk abt people but what is in ur closet is worse dan odawn trumu ????.”

Funny Face threatened to expose Nkonkonsa while expressing that the latter had stinking corpses in his closet but would go out there spewing nonsense about celebrities.

He added that the blogger who is married to actress Victoria Lebene is involved in an extra-marital affair which has led to him having a baby with another woman.

A combative Funny Face forwarned the influencer claiming he was going to reveal the identity of his baby mama if he didn’t keep his guard.