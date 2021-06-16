- Advertisement -

Victoria Lebene, the wife of blogger Eugene Osafo Nkansah popularly known as Nkonkonsah has broken silence over cheating allegations leveled against her husband.

For the past few weeks, Nkonkonsa has been in the news after Abena Korkor named him as one of the media personalities who have bonked her.

During her earlier exposé, she revealed that Nkonkonsa is a good licker and is always begging her to allow him to chop from her honey pot.

She later sent an apology to Nkonkonsa explaining that she had a relapse and that was why she made those comments.

Nkonkonsa who was being mocked during a radio show pulled out the apology message to prove he was innocent.

Things backfired as Abena Korkor came live on social media to share screenshots to prove that indeed the blogger has been begging to allow him to sleep with her and other things.

Well, Lebene who has been silent since the issue started has taken to social media to share a post which we believe is a response to Abena Korkor.

See screenshot of her post below: