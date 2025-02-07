type here...
VIDEO: 15 year old girl steals her dad’s phone and sends her boyfriend GHS 463K

By Armani Brooklyn
An emotional video that is currently trending on social media shows the moment a heartbroken father confronted his daughter for stealing his phone to send a whopping $30,000 to her boyfriend.

According to the pained father, her daughter stole his phone while he was fast asleep.

In the video, the father who was still in a complete state of shock disclosed how her daughter had been stealing credit cards and also been sacked from school due to her bad behaviour.

In the course of the confrontation, the 15-year-old girl told her father to shut up.

At the brink of shedding tears, the father vowed to send her to the juvenile.

