Source:GHPAGE
Video of 3 men beaten to stupor by soldiers amid covid-19 lockdown in Kasoa goes viral

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
A video fast circulating on social media has 3 young Ghanaian men who have landed themselves in a big and regrettable mess.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo has told us to beat arrogant people who will defy the lockdown rules-Kumasi soldiers

As captured in the video sighted, the unidentified young men were given severe beatings by some soldiers on lockdown duty and one could feel the pain they went through.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

View this post on Instagram

Aww! ?

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

The young men from the video were in much pain and judging from events as sighted I’m sure they wouldn’t from today go out to buy anything again even if its important.

READ ALSO: Video: Civilian beaten by Soldiers for wearing Military Camouflage

Chai! this beating is a serious o! eish! Meanwhile, Stay home and be safe.

Let’s all adhere to all directives given by the Health Ministry to stay alive. Ghana needs you.

