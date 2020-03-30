Video-of-3-men-beaten-to-stupor-by-soldiers-amid-covid-19-lockdown-in-Kasoa-goes-viral

- Advertisement -

A video fast circulating on social media has 3 young Ghanaian men who have landed themselves in a big and regrettable mess.

As captured in the video sighted, the unidentified young men were given severe beatings by some soldiers on lockdown duty and one could feel the pain they went through.

The young men from the video were in much pain and judging from events as sighted I’m sure they wouldn’t from today go out to buy anything again even if its important.

Chai! this beating is a serious o! eish! Meanwhile, Stay home and be safe.

Let’s all adhere to all directives given by the Health Ministry to stay alive. Ghana needs you.