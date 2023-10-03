type here...
Video of 4 Ladies canning & assaulting another female over boyfriend stirs reactions

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, capturing the shocking moment when a group of four ladies ganged up to brutally assault another female.

The victim was subjected to physical violence, including punches and caning while being berated with insults.

The alleged reason for the assault was the victim’s accusation of being a boyfriend snatcher.

The video, which has sparked discussions online, depicts a disturbing incident of mob violence among women.

It appears that the lady who organized the attack believed that the victim had taken her boyfriend, prompting her to enlist the help of friends to teach the alleged “snatcher” a lesson.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

HERE ARE A FEW COMMENTS GATHERED

Such acts of aggression can lead to serious harm and legal consequences for those involved.

It is crucial to promote peaceful and constructive ways of addressing grievances in society.

Source:GHPAGE

