VIDEO: 5 perish as students bet to race against each other

By Armani Brooklyn
Gateway Polytechnic

A reckless bet among three students of Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, has ended in the devastating loss of lives after their car crashed into a roadside shop.

According to reports, the students had placed a ?30,000 (approximately GHS 200) wager to race each other, but the high-speed stunt turned fatal.

Gateway Polytechnic

While attempting the dangerous drive near the garage area, their vehicle veered off the road and slammed into a shop, unaliving two unsuspecting pedestrians instantly.

All three occupants of the car also died on the spot.

A harrowing video from the scene, which is now circulating on social media shows the lifeless bodies of the victims with stunned onlookers gathering in disbelief.

