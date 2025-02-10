type here...
VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

By Armani Brooklyn
Six people lost their lives in a devastating car crash involving a Hyundai minibus and a low-bed truck in the early hours of yesterday at Obuasi, Kyekyewere.

The victims, reportedly returning from a funeral undertaking service, were tragically killed when their vehicle collided with the truck. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the unfortunate accident, which has left the community in mourning.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the impact of the collision was severe, leaving little chance for survival.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to recover the bodies and assist any survivors.

The incident again sparked concerns over road safety and the need for stricter traffic regulations.

Many have called on transport authorities to conduct thorough investigations and implement preventive measures to reduce such tragedies.

As investigations continue, families of the deceased are left grappling with the devastating loss.

