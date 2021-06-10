- Advertisement -

Mental Health advocate Nana Abena Korkor is set to make her first appearance on TV3’s popular reality show, Date Rush, in a special celebrity edition this weekend.

The show, hosted by Giovani Caleb, has not been without controversy and plot twists that have made major headlines in the media space.

However, Abena Korkor is about to cause traffic with her appearance considering the controversies she has been embroiled in recently.

A snippet of the show which will air on Sunday, June 13, was shared on social media by Abena Korkor and Giovani, with who she claims to have had sex.

Abena Korkor revealed that she chose Kodark for a date, but this comes as a surprise as many are already aware that the latter chose Bella in a previous episode.

Actor and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzi will also feature on Sunday’s episode.

Abena Korkor, who has Bipolar Disorder, also said she is expected to make a donation of GHC1000 to any place of her choice.

The former presenter, who has been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, said she chose for the donation to be done at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. She used the post to solicit more funds as the money, according to her, isn’t enough to be donated to the hospital.

She wrote; ”Fast forward, I will appear on Date Rush which shows on @tv3_ghana . @boy.kodark was my chosen date. We are supposed to make a miserly donation of 1000 cedis any place of my choice. I chose Accra Psychiatric Hospital. I hope the 1000 is increased, psychiatric hospitals deserve more. Our community, our nation deserves more from those who rip us off all in the name of “service Fuck all of you. Keep chasing the unimportant things in life.”