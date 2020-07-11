Video-of-Accra-slay-queens-having-sex-pool-party-pops-up-online

- Advertisement -

Life, regardless of the crisis many people are currently facing especially in Ghana in this COVID-19 era, seems to be going on very well for some people in the country to host lavish parties, talk of a sex pool party.

A recent trending video capturing a lot of slay queens working their assets and having numerous sensual activities has surfaced on the internet.

The video which was sighted on zacknation dotnet’s twitter account, revealed beautiful half-naked ladies who most of them were dancing and exhibiting reckless behavior with their assets shamelessly in a pool in the presence of men.

The boys also splashed dollars on them while the beautiful women had sexual interactions in the pool.

Obviously, the party was held at a coded location and it is unknown if they were fully aware of being recorded and that the one who recorded it was somehow going to leak it.

Perhaps they were so into the party and enjoying themselves that they didn’t mind being recorded in the act.

This outrageous act can be termed as the Sodom and Gomorrah type of party. It is that crazy.

Watch Video below: