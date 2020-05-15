Video of Ace Hood jamming to Pappy Kojo’s song surfaces on social media

- Advertisement -

American rapper Ace Hood has been captured in a video that is fast going viral on social media jamming to Pappy Kojo’s song in a studio kind courtesy Sarkodie.

In 2015, the award-winning artiste recorded a song titled ‘New Guy’ featuring King Sark but before the release, all the videos that were released where just that Sarkodie and Ace Hood.

4 years down the line, Sarkodie who has been tagged as a greedy person who alone thinks of his interest has shared a video of when he made Ace Hood jam to Pappy’s song during one of their studio’s sessions.

In the video, Ace and his entourage can be seen jamming to one of Pappy’s songs being played by Sarkodie in the studio.

Watch the video below;

Amidst the hype and buzz about the Sarkodie collaborating with Ace Hood on the New Guy song, it failed to make its way into people’s playlist because some music lovers felt it had no wow factor.