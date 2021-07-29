- Advertisement -

Actress Salma Mumin has come under fire from controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger for allegedly leaking an audio call recording between herself and one Samuel Nelson who has been identified as the Personal Assistant to embattled Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong.

In the audio, Nelson opened up on how Moesha, who confirmed herself that she sleeps with big men to live her lavish lifestyle, has been cursed by several married women for trying to destroy their marriages.

He explained that on several occasions when these married women call her on phone they issue a warning to Moesha asking her to stay away from their husbands since it’s destroying their homes.

He continued that, instead of Moesha saying sorry and apologize that she doesn’t know the men are married so to save herself but she ends up insulting them.

While the leaked tape continues to get attention on social media, controversial media personality, Afia Schwar has recorded a video to condemn Salma Mumin for leaking the tape.

She questioned Salma’s motive for recording the phone conversation with Nelson if she didn’t have any intention to leak it online.

Afia also revealed that quite recently, Moesha called Salma to apologize but the latter told the former “to F*ck off” like a typical gangster and advised Salma not to be happy that she is making fun of Moesha’s current situation.

Afia Schwar took on Salma Mumin after the actress came out to confirm recording her call with Moesha’s aide.

While telling her side of the story, Salma explained that she did not leak the audio.

According to her, on the day the video of Moesha looking dirty went viral she received a message from the P.A and because she had a problem with Moesha she didn’t want to respond to him.

She continued that at that time she was with Elikem who advised that they should call and record the conversation to hear what he has to tell her.

Salma disclosed that they didn’t record the conversation to leak it to the public but rather to keep it to see if Moesha’s PA would go around telling different stories making her look bad.

She, however, apologize for the audio finding its way into the media domain.