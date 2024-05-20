A Kenyan Arsenal fan has ended it all as Manchester City has been crowned Premier League champions again after a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Needing a victory to be certain of retaining their crown and becoming the first club to be champions of England for four consecutive seasons.

Despite Arsenal beating Everton 2-1 at London’s Emirates Stadium the team still lost the Premier League title race to Manchester City, who beat West Ham United 3-1 on the final day of the season.

Arsenal finished second with 89 points, two short of City’s 91.

The last time Arsenal won the Premier League was in 2004 under Arsene Wenger.



In 2015, an Arsenal fan in Kenya committed suicide after their loss to Monaco. In 2009, an Arsenal fan in Kenya took his life, after their loss to Manchester United.

