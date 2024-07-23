Video: Agya Koo nearly gets beaten at a funeral because of NPP & NDC argument

Veteran Ghanaian movie actor, Agya Koo has been captured in a viral video exchanging words with some NDC sympathizers.

In the trending video, Agya Koo who was performing in the course of a funeral event lost his cool after the NDC stalwarts called him out for campaigning for the NPP ahead of the impending general elections.

This triggered some NDC supporters to shut him down and also shout at the top of their voices to campaign for him.

Angry Agya Koo got angry and fired back at the NDC supporters leading to a halt in his performance.

Watch the video below to know more…