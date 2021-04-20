Video of Akuapem Poloo’s baby daddy playing with his son surfaces

Since the incarceration of actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, a lot of people have asked about the whereabouts of her baby’s daddy.

This concern raised has become a topic of national interest because enquirers following the actress’ arrest and sentencing are of the view that by now the father should have custody of the child and take good care of him.

Similarly, in 2020, strong concerns were expressed about the location of the father of Akuapem Poloo’s child after her nude photo with son went viral on social media. A photo to this effect surfaced uncovering one young man as the father.

Per viral reports that came up during that period (2020), the baby daddy has refused to stay to take up duties as a father leaving his son in the care of the socialite, Akuapem Poloo following their break up.

Well, we have chanced on an old video of Akuapem Poloo’s baby daddy playing with her son. This video shared is in reference to people who keeps asking where the baby daddy is.

Watch the video below

The video was captured by Akuapem Poloo herself when the son was celebrating one of his birthday years back.