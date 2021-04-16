Video of when Akuapem Poloo was hauled from the court to prison

GhPage have obtained a video of the moment Akuapem Poloo, an actress and social media influencer was hauled from court to prison where she’s to serve her 90 days jail sentence.

The socialite was on Friday 16th April 2021 sentenced to 90 days (3-months) imprisonment by an Accra Circuit court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann.

The sentencing comes after her conviction on Wednesday by the circuit court in Accra after pleading guilty to three charges.

She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son. She changed her not guilty plea to guilty before being convicted.

From the video sighted, the mother of one coming out from the courtroom dressed in an ash-coloured hoodie, apparently, one she wore to the court had already covered her face with a scarf.

Though her face wasn’t clearly captured, she could be seen sobbing in such a manner that got reporters and persons on the court premises nearly tearing up.

The police personnel on guard made it difficult for journalists who went to report the news to have a word with the convicted as she was quickly transported to the prison in a cab.

Watch the video below;