Video of Akuffo Addo’s bodyguard awkwardly restricting Samini from holding his hand at rally

Dancehall act Samini in a very awkward moment was called to order by Akuffo Addo’s bodyguard after trying to hold the President’s hand at a campaign rally.

At the NPP’s final rally in the Ga Mashie area specifically the Odododiodio constituency, Samini who has publicly endorsed the party made a bad move while the President along with his functionaries were making an entry.

In what seemed like an attempt to lift the President’s hand to say, “He is the one. vote for him”, Samini tried holding the President’s hand but was cautioned by the latter’s bodyguard.

It was almost as if the veteran singer had lost consciousness of protocol and his over-enthusiasm had gotten the better of him.

The President’s bodyguard, however, was quick to put him in check and Samini’s humbled look afterward was not a good sight.

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

Akuffo Addo's bodyguard slaps Samini's hand off after he tried to hold the President's hand pic.twitter.com/OWWbqujjTa — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, an audio of a supposed conversation between Mzbel and Tracey Boakye over “Papa No” dropped two days ahead of the election day.

In the recording, Mahama’s name pops up in what seems like a confirmation of the allegation that he is indeed the benefactor of both ladies known to be NDC party members.

Nonetheless, Tracey Boakye as expected took to Facebook Live and called the audio doctored insisting that the NPP lacks a campaign message and is bent on using the “Papa No” saga to their advantage.

Ghana hits the polls today and we promise to keep you updated on how it all goes down.