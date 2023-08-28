VIDEO: Ama Official’s mother react to their arrest and what transpired – WATCH

GhPage.com reported on the arrest of Tiktok sensation, Ama Official on 27th August, 2023 by Asantewaa and her brother, Kay Verli.

Recall GhPage.com as reported few hours ago on her alleged bail from police custody. The brouhaha between the two Tiktok stars came after Asantewaa allegedly leak private videos of Ama after the latter came to allege that Kay Verli, brother of Asantewaa has had his way under his pants.

The mother of Ama Official has reacted to what transpired at the police station. According to her, the got their bail earlier than expected because the policeman men found out that they had a solid case.

According to the mother, Asantewaa made the case at the Amasaman Police station with no evidence so she literally had no case. “How can you make a case with no written or verbal evidence” she added.

Watch the full gist below