Video of the awkward moment Patience Nyarko walked out of an interview because of Joe Mettle

Patience Nyarko’s hate for fellow gospel singer Joe Mettle is gradually spreading and getting serious by the day.

READ ALSO: Patience Nyarko roasted on social media for attacking Joe Mettle

The ‘Obi Nyane Me’ hitmaker yesterday walked out of an interview after she was quizzed to mention some of Joe Mettle songs she thinks are for other churches.

Following that, Patience Nyarko who was visibly emotional asked the interviewer not to push her and she suddenly changed attitude on camera.

Just when she was asked, Patience Nyarko couldn’t hold his patience, got very angry and walked out of the interview.

WATCH THE MOMENT PATIENCE NYARKO WALKED OUT OF AN INTERVIEW:

Patience Nyarko for some days now has suddenly ‘picked fight’ with award-winning gospel act Joe Mettle over claims that the latter is over-hyped.

READ ALSO: Nana Yaa Brefo details what led to her resigning from Multimedia (Video)

According to her, the ‘Boo Noo Nii’ crooner has not gotten to that top-level, moreover, he copies Pentecost and Methodist songs and sings as if he owns them. #GospelBeef.