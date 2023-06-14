type here...
[VIDEO] – Brave lady fights and beats Thugs at Circle to retrieve her stolen iPhone

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
There are some brave women out there who will not settle for less or be intimidated off their property.

A valiant act by a lady on social media has caught the attention of the masses. The lady has faced off with some thugs who tried to steal her iPhone from her.

You know women and their love for the Apple phone. This lady did not hesitate to put her life on the line to retrieve her phone from the thugs.

The lady demonstrated the love she had for her iPhone when some guys did their best to steal it from her.

The lady refused to get robbed as she fought them in all anger and bravery, and she showed the result of her fearlessness in a viral video.

The lady, in the video, looked roughed up, with blood on her clothes and a scraped elbow, but she assured people she could retrieve her phone.

People were fascinated as they saw evidence that the woman fought hard to make sure she would keep her property.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

@khensanigubayiii

what a day, the day i actually found out i was a fighter and i can fight , not with my phone baba !??#fyp #khensanigubayiii #fypage #tiktoksouthafrica #myztroahhahh #viral #tiktok #nwu #groove

? Myztro xduppy shaunmuziqftears – Xduppy

