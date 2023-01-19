- Advertisement -

A blind Nigerian girl has proven that nothing can change great people regardless of their situation as a video of her hair braiding skills stunned many online.

The girl identified as Victoria was seen performing the incredible feat in a video shared on Twitter by Michael Thompson Showunmi.

In the short clip, Victoria perfectly parted her colleague’s hair with a comb and braided it as if she was seeing everything she was doing.

READ ALSO: Mother going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple to copy an influencer



Apart from her ability to braid people’s hair, Victoria also knows how to tie gele, a skill that is even difficult for people who can see.

Also, the blind girl has said she wants to learn make-up artistry. According to her, there is nothing she cannot do.

The story reads, “Victoria, a girl with total blindness plaits hair, she plaits the hair of girls in her classroom..not just hair alone, she also ties gele. She told me we should employ a make-up artist in her school that she wants to learn make-up.”

“She said “as far as they teach me, there is nothing I can’t do” . I love her spirit, y’all need to meet her.”

Watch the video below:

• A WONDER!!!



• Victoria, a girl with total blindness plaits hair, she plaits the hair of girls in her classroom..not just hair alone, she also ties gele. She told me we should employ a make-up artist in her school that she wants to learn make-up. She said “as far as pic.twitter.com/NkdWxBAM62 — Michael Thompson Showunmi (@Cycogreat) January 16, 2023

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown gifts blind classmate Ghc 5,000