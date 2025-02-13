type here...
Source:GHpage
News

VIDEO: Customers destroy chop bar whose owner urinates in the food she sells

By Armani Brooklyn
VIDEO Here's how customers destroyed chop bar whose owner urinates in the food she sells for rituals

A disturbing video that has caught the attention of many social media users captures the moment a food vendor was filmed urinating into a pot of soup she sells to the public.

As seen in the now viral clip, the food vendor kept the pot of soup under her legs to urinate into it.

As suspected, urinating in the pot of soup she later sells to the public is a daily ritual she performs to keep her customers.

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Because after she was done urinating, she stirred the food so that the urine and the food could be mixed to perfection.

Food seller

READ ALSO: Here’s the FULL 5 minutes Benjamin Mendy’s trending hot ‘skin to skin’ video

As expected, the video has triggered her customers to storm her place to destroy her structure.

Videos from the incidents show the angry and pained customers using the axe to shred her structure.

Meanwhile, the woman is currently nowhere to be found.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Unfortunately, we can’t share the video here due to our website’s policy but you can click on the link below to watch the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

PHOTOS: Wife cuts her husband's both hands for buying an iphone for his sidechick

PHOTOS: Wife cuts her hubby’s both hands for buying an iphone for his sidechick

VIDEO Hookup ladies unalive guy who booked them and absconds with his properties

VIDEO: Hookup ladies unalive guy who booked them and absconds with his properties

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, February 13, 2025
27.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

Video Of Fufu Seller Urinating Into The Food She Sells Trends

Food seller

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

I’ll divorce my wife if my mum tells me to – Lil Win

Grid of Lil-Win-wife-and-mother
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways