Video of Yolo’s Cyril speaking on abstinence pops up

A scene from the famous TV series, YOLO in which Aaron Adatsi was preaching abstinence has popped up on social media after his baby christening.

The actor who broke out with his major role as Cyril in the series- a sequel of the unforgettable Things We Do For Love which aired in the early 2000s, took most people by surprise after showing off his newly born son.

At a baby christening ceremony duly attended by other stars in the industry, the young actor unveiled his son named Ronny Junior.

Furthermore, pictures of Aaron and his beautiful girlfriend posing with her baby bump spread all across social media, and as usual, everyone had an opinion.

With some sarcastically saying that his innocent looks were deceptive, others were quite critical of him bearing a child when he is not yet married.

A new video craftily put together shows the actor preaching abstinence in a scene from the YOLO TV series.

In the video, Aaron is heard telling a friend pissed because his girlfriend will not give it up that abstinence is the way to go using his own relationship as an example.

Video of Cyril preaching abstinence surfaces after naming ceremony pic.twitter.com/v9uq2fnqXz — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, pictures from the christening show Aaron with his baby mama, Eyram, all smiles as they shared the very unique moment.

The YOLO TV series also shined the spotlight on Fella Makafui who became famous because of her stellar performance with her role as the vulnerable bread seller, Serwaa.