- Advertisement -

The internet has been reacting to a viral video said to be the first public appearance of Nigerian singer Davido since the death of his son, David Ifeanyi.

The video circulating captures the bereaved singer, who lost his 3-year-old son to the cold hands of death on Monday, October 31, getting a haircut.

The clip appears to show the singer with visibly red and puffy eyes, which has stirred emotions and mixed reactions from his fans and followers on social media.

Watch the trending video below

Some people suggested that the singer’s unusual facial look could be attributed to the tears he had been shedding over his son’s death.

Others alluded that the footage is neither new nor related to the unfortunate incident.

Davido pictured with his son Ifeanyi and baby mama Chioma

Meanwhile, there has not been any official statement from Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland since the news broke late last month.

However, the singer’s music festival which was supposed to take place on Friday, November 18, has been postponed until 2023.

His management announced the new date in an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 11, describing the decision to postpone the much-anticipated festival as hard but necessary.

The statement read: “We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023. To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date.

“We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.”