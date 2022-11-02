- Advertisement -

Davido has been trending on the internet for the past 24 hours after news went rife that his son with Chioma, Ifeanyi has drowned and died.

The devastating news came as a complete shock to the whole world because never in a million times did anyone think this tragic incident would have befallen the music star and his family.

As the reports about Ifeanyi’s death suggests, he drowned and died in the family’s swimming pool after secretly escaping outside without the notice of his minder

Following the bad news, a video of Davido’s luxurious mansion in which the sad incident happened has surfaced on the internet.

According to reports, the architectural design of the 5-bedroom house was made by Sujimoto Constructions, one of the African best real estate developers.

Banana Island Estate in Lagos is one of the most luxurious places in Nigeria. It is a neighbourhood for billionaires and a few people who are lucky to be residents include Linda Ikeji and Peter Okoye.

