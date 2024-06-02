Sad! Alleged video of the dead body of the GH lady who was kidnapped in Nigeria by a rich man trends

Following a month-long search for a missing Ghanaian lady, Afiba Abigail Tandoh and her friend Celine Chidinma Ndidum.

Significant developments have emerged pointing towards suspect Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a 52-year-old British Nigerian with deep connections in Nigeria.

Otchipo, a supposed notorious figure wanted by security agencies, was apprehended by Interpol in Nigeria to aid in investigations related to the disappearance of the two women.

Close Circuit Camera (CCTV) footage from the hotel where the trio met revealed crucial evidence linking the suspect to the missing girls, including personal belongings such as the ladies hand bags, ATM cards among others found in his residence.

Despite this breakthrough, authorities are facing challenges in extracting information from Otchipo regarding the whereabouts of Afiba and Celine.

Amidst all these, a sad video allegedly showing the dead body of Afiba Tandoh in the hotel room has surfaced on social.

The video was shared on social media by a Nigeran woman who’s deeply concerned about the whole tragic story.

According to her, she has tried reaching out to the Nigerian Police Force on several occasions but all her attempts have proved futile.

