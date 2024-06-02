type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsSad! Alleged video of the dead body of the GH lady who...
News

Sad! Alleged video of the dead body of the GH lady who was kidnapped in Nigeria by a rich man trends

By Armani Brooklyn
Alleged video of the dead body of the GH lady who was kidnapped in Nigeria trends

Following a month-long search for a missing Ghanaian lady, Afiba Abigail Tandoh and her friend Celine Chidinma Ndidum.

Significant developments have emerged pointing towards suspect Andrew Amechi Otchipo, a 52-year-old British Nigerian with deep connections in Nigeria.

Otchipo, a supposed notorious figure wanted by security agencies, was apprehended by Interpol in Nigeria to aid in investigations related to the disappearance of the two women.

Close Circuit Camera (CCTV) footage from the hotel where the trio met revealed crucial evidence linking the suspect to the missing girls, including personal belongings such as the ladies hand bags, ATM cards among others found in his residence.

Despite this breakthrough, authorities are facing challenges in extracting information from Otchipo regarding the whereabouts of Afiba and Celine.

Amidst all these, a sad video allegedly showing the dead body of Afiba Tandoh in the hotel room has surfaced on social.

The video was shared on social media by a Nigeran woman who’s deeply concerned about the whole tragic story.

According to her, she has tried reaching out to the Nigerian Police Force on several occasions but all her attempts have proved futile.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, June 2, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
78 %
2.2mph
96 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways